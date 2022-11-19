- Myles Garrett glad Browns won’t be ‘slipping and sliding’ while trying to slow Bills (Beacon Journal) - Sometimes it’s about the lesser of two evils. Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was among many players happy to see Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills moved to Detroit’s Ford Field due to the snow hammering Western New York. However, he acknowledged Friday his own concerns about the artificial turf surface upon which both teams are going to have to play.
- Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is back and ready for the challenge of Josh Allen (cleveland.com) - The Browns defense will need all the help they can get when they travel to Detroit to play the Bills on Sunday, especially after cornerback Greg Newsome II was ruled out with a concussion on Friday after colliding with a teammate during practice. They’ll get a little with the return of second-year linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, even if he’s disappointed his return won’t come in the snowy conditions of Orchard Park, New York.
- Greg Newsome II out with concussion after collision in practice (Browns Zone) - For the second straight year, cornerback Greg Newsome II sustained a concussion in a Friday practice and will miss time. Newsome collided with a teammate Friday, was diagnosed with a concussion and ruled out for the game Sunday against the Bills in Detroit.
- Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns at Ford Field: How to get tickets for game in Detroit (Detroit Free Press) - The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are playing Sunday at 1 p.m. in Detroit, and tickets went on sale Friday for Bills season ticket members and Lions season ticket members. The general public will have access to the remaining tickets Saturday.
NFL:
- Saints QB Jameis Winston says not playing ‘hurts my soul’ (ESPN) - New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston said he didn’t think he would permanently lose his starting job to Andy Dalton after getting injured early in the season. But the job is Dalton’s for at least another week after Saints coach Dennis Allen announced Wednesday that he wouldn’t be making a switch.
- Are the New York Jets good? (The Ringer) - The oddsmakers in Las Vegas might not buy the Jets as a winner, but Sauce Gardner and Zach Wilson are giving long-suffering Jets fans reason to believe.
- Ravens QB Lamar Jackson expected to play vs. Panthers after missing practice with illness (Baltimore Sun) - Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Friday’s practice with an illness but is expected to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, coach John Harbaugh said.
- No, this weekend’s game moving doesn’t mean the Bills want to consider a dome (The Buffalo News) - In case you were wondering, no, the shifting of this weekend’s game to Detroit, doesn’t make Bills officials pine for a domed stadium. And it won’t have any impact on the long-made plans for an open-air stadium targeted for 2026 in Orchard Park.
