DE Chase Winovich set to return to action for Browns, as OG Michael Dunn is placed on IR

It looks like the time has come for Chase Winovich to make his return. The Cleveland Browns activated the veteran defensive end from injured reserve on Saturday. The corresponding move is that backup offensive guard Michael Dunn, who has been dealing with a back injury, was placed on injured reserve.

Winovich was acquired this offseason from the New England Patriots in exchange for linebacker Mack Wilson. Wilson has played 9 games with the Patriots, often in a reserve role, but that is far more than Winovich has contributed to Cleveland. Winovich began the season hurt, and then recorded one tackle in two games this season before sustaining a hamstring injury. How much action he sees remains to be seen; although the Browns’ defensive line desperately needs help in their run defense, he is not the answer to their problems there.

The Browns also elevated LB Jermaine Carter Jr. and S Mike Brown from the practice squad. The Browns needed extra safety depth this week with rookie D’Anthony Bell suffering a concussion in last week’s game. In addition, with CB Greg Newsome suffering a concussion in practice on Friday, Brown can be an extra defensive back in general. Carter was also elevated for last week’s game against the Dolphins.