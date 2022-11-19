 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Despite all the snow, all Bills players and coaches are ready for takeoff on time for Sunday

It looks like we’ll have a full crowd as far as players and coaches go for the Browns vs. Bills game in Detroit.

By Chris Pokorny
Atlanta Falcons v Buffalo Bills Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

It sounds like the Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills game is on for this Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit. With the massive snowstorm hitting the Buffalo area and forcing the location to move to Detroit, there had been some doubt as to whether players and coaches would be able to get out or fly out of the city. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, all players and coaches made it to the Bills Training Center, and their flight is on track to leave at 4:00 PM ET today. The Browns left on Friday by bus.

As you can see from the montage below, Buffalo fans, neighbors, and the players themselves had been working to dig themselves out, and the effort paid off.

As for why the game couldn’t stay in Buffalo, as fun as it would’ve been for Cleveland fans to watch on TV, it wasn’t a certainty as to whether the Browns would be able to fly into Buffalo. On top of that, a massive snow removal effort would’ve been required for the stadium, which you can see covered in deep snow — snow which measured 4-5 feet throughout the city.

