Despite all the snow, all Bills players and coaches are ready for takeoff on time for Sunday

It sounds like the Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills game is on for this Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit. With the massive snowstorm hitting the Buffalo area and forcing the location to move to Detroit, there had been some doubt as to whether players and coaches would be able to get out or fly out of the city. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, all players and coaches made it to the Bills Training Center, and their flight is on track to leave at 4:00 PM ET today. The Browns left on Friday by bus.

All players and coaches have made it to the Bills Training Center. They are almost ready to depart for Detroit. https://t.co/5oiwrL0Kds — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 19, 2022

As you can see from the montage below, Buffalo fans, neighbors, and the players themselves had been working to dig themselves out, and the effort paid off.

As for why the game couldn’t stay in Buffalo, as fun as it would’ve been for Cleveland fans to watch on TV, it wasn’t a certainty as to whether the Browns would be able to fly into Buffalo. On top of that, a massive snow removal effort would’ve been required for the stadium, which you can see covered in deep snow — snow which measured 4-5 feet throughout the city.