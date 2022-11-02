Browns are 12/1 to win the AFC North heading into Week 9 bye week

The Cleveland Browns have a bye week after beating the Cincinnati Bengals, but that doesn’t mean we can’t look at odds for them! Specifically, when it comes to winning the AFC North, the Browns’ odds are 12/1, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The odds mean that if you placed a $100 bet on the Browns to win the AFC North and they actually did it, you would win $1,200. Similarly, you could place a $10 bet to win $120.

The Browns (3-5) are coming off of a 32-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. It was the team’s most dominant game of the season — no one scored by the end of the first quarter, but Cleveland led 25-0 after three quarters. The Browns are now 2-1 in the AFC North, and will have Deshaun Watson back for all three remaining division games. Could the Browns go 5-1 in the AFC North when its all said and done?

The Bengals (4-4) are just one game ahead of the Browns, as crazy as that may sound. Pittsburgh is 2-6, but has lost to Cleveland and doesn’t figure to be anywhere close to postseason contention. The Ravens (5-3) are the biggest roadblock in Cleveland’s way, since they lost to them. Baltimore has also beaten Cincinnati, and has two games with Pittsburgh later in the season. However, Baltimore has looked very shaky, like a team on the verge of fading.

The Ravens are the favorites to win the AFC North with 1/4 odds, followed by the Bengals (4.5/1), Browns (12/1), and then the Steelers (50/1).

Cleveland’s odds of making the playoffs period — either as the division winner or a wildcard — are 3.5/1.

What odds would you take if you were placing a bet?