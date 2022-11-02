Browns Reacts Survey: Week 9 - How many games will Cleveland win against Miami, Buffalo, and Tampa Bay?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cleveland Browns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

In Week 8, after losing a close game to the Ravens, fan confidence for Cleveland Browns was at 20%. That number is bound to see a major boost after the Browns’ dominant 32-13 victory over the Bengals, as they moved to 2-1 within the AFC North heading into their bye week. Be sure to vote in the survey below!

There are two other questions that we’re asking about the Browns this week. The first is asking, “Did the Browns’ dominant victory over the Bengals restore faith that maybe they can win the AFC North?” As I said earlier, the Browns are now 2-1 within the AFC North, and their remaining three games will all be with Deshaun Watson under center. Having lost to the Ravens, they are presently the major obstacle standing in the way.

The other question asks, “After the bye and before Watson returns, Cleveland will face Miami, Buffalo, and Tampa Bay. How many wins will they have in those three games?” The choices are 0, 1, 2, and 3 wins.