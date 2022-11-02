Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (11/2/22)

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns keep Kareem Hunt, Deshaun Watson replies to former teammate’s complaint (Jared Mueller) Following a MNF win, Cleveland stands pat while Watson echos Brandin Cooks’ tweet
- AFC North Roundup: Steelers buy & sell, Ravens reload and Bengals lose starter (Jared Mueller) A lot of changes in the division outside of the Browns
- Browns next opponent trades for big time pass rusher (Jared Mueller) Trade deadline movement will impact Cleveland quickly with Miami acquiring Bradley Chubb
- With big win, Browns return to positive point differential (Jared Mueller) An indicator of how good a team is during a season, Browns one of 14 teams now positive.
Cleveland Browns:
- How the Browns beat the Bengals: Amari Cooper, Browns defense stifle Bengals on ‘Monday Night Football’ (The Athletic) “But on this play, the 48th of what would be 50 mostly ineffectual ones, Burrow had but one option — turtle up and surrender.”
- M.J. Emerson Jr. up for NFL’s Rookie of the Week after strong performance vs. Bengals (clevelandbrowns.com) “The Browns needed the rookie CB to step up again last night when Denzel Ward missed his third straight game, and he rose to the occasion again, securing a team-leading two pass breakups — his second multi-PBU game in the last three weeks — and helping the Browns slow down Pro Bowl QB Joe Burrow.”
- Browns’ Amari Cooper calls his intercepted pass an ‘abomination,’ tried to throw it away (FoxNews) “It feels like the whole world is watching you when you make a bad play like that. I understand that the game is long and there are ample opportunities to make up for the bad plays that you make.”
- Manning brothers give shoutout to Browns player (Fox8) “A little shoutout to James Hudson III,” Peyton said. “Nice block right there.”
- Is It Time For More Takitaki? QnA (YouTube) Quincy Carrier considers an increased role for the Browns’ fourth year linebacker
