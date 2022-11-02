Browns could have interest in recently waived Cowboys former 2nd round pick DT

The Cleveland Browns defense finally had a complete game this week. After weeks of trouble stopping the run which proceeded weeks of giving up big plays in the passing game.

The Cincinnati Bengals had just 36 yards rushing and Joe Burrow had just 232 yards passing against a defense that had been one of the worst in the NFL.

While the Browns didn’t make any moves at the NFL trade deadline, the team should still be out looking for ways to improve themselves. Shoring up the middle of the defense should be the top priority starting with the defensive tackle group.

Yesterday, in the midst of everything else going on, the Dallas Cowboys waived DT Trysten Hill. Like most interior defenders, Hill’s stats don’t jump off the page since being drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft: 33 tackles, 0.5 sacks and four tackles for loss in just 25 games.

Interestingly, Pro Football Focus had him as the best run defender on the interior for the Cowboys so far this year:

PFF currently has Johnathan Hankins graded better against the run than every Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle except for Trysten Hill. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) October 25, 2022

Hill could provide Cleveland with an extra stout defender at the point of attack for 20 plays or so a game. While he may not rack up big numbers, taking on two defenders can help create openings for the rest of the defensive line and linebackers.

As a fourth-year player, Hill is subject to the waiver process meaning he would have to get through a number of teams before the Browns would be awarded the claim.

Does Hill sound like a player who would be worth a waiver claim and could help the team?