Deshaun Watson will start upon his return versus Houston

With the Cleveland Browns entering their Week 9 bye week, GM Andrew Berry took time to speak to the media on Wednesday. Berry spoke the day after the NFL trade deadline and addressed a number of concerns surrounding Kareem Hunt, Kevin Stefanski and others. Berry noted the team was close to acquiring a player at the deadline but couldn’t work out the compensation for the deal.

One of the major topics was QB Deshaun Watson. Watson has returned to the building as allowed by the NFL. While his 11-game suspension is up in a couple of weeks, Watson can be in certain meetings, work with the training staff and prepare for his return. In two weeks, Watson will be allowed to practice with the team.

Noting the concern for Watson’s ability to knock off the rust, the media asked if Watson would be starting when he returns. Berry, who normally uses a lot of words to answer questions, was succinct in stating that he would.

While it is not surprising, it is noteworthy that Watson will step right in for Jacoby Brissett. He struggled in his limited playing time in one preseason game and hasn’t played a regular season football game since the end of the 2020 season.

Playing against his former team, the Houston Texans, will only amplify the story that week while Brissett now has three games to put his stamp on the Browns season before giving way to Watson.