 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 8

Myles Garrett and Sione Takitaki dominated the game defensively.

By Chris Pokorny
/ new
NFL: OCT 31 Bengals at Browns Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 8 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Defensive Line

Pos Player Plays % Stats
Pos Player Plays % Stats
DL Myles Garrett 42 79% 1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined). 1.5 sacks, 1 TFL, 4 QH, 1 pass defended.
DL Jadeveon Clowney 36 68% 1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined).
DL Taven Bryan 36 68% 1 tackle, 3 assists (4 combined). 0.5 sack, 1 QH.
DL Alex Wright 31 58% No stats registered.
DL Jordan Elliott 28 53% No stats registered.
DL Isaiah Thomas 18 34% 1 tackle, 2 assists (3 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH, 1 pass defended.
DL Tommy Togiai 16 30% 1 pass defended, 1 FR.
DL Isaac Rochell 3 6% 1 tackle (1 combined).
  • Myles Garrett graded out to a 92.6, the highest-graded defender on the Browns this week. His impact from the get-go was evident: he tipped a pass on the first drive that resulted in an interception, and had a sack on the second drive to end that drive. He hit Joe Burrow four times in total, and the rest of the Browns’ defense smelled the blood in the water too.
  • Statistically, it was a quiet day for Jordan Elliott, Alex Wright, and Jadeveon Clowney, as only Clowney got on the stat sheet with two tackles. But collectively, the whole Browns’ defense deserves their kudos for the win.
  • Rookie Isaiah Thomas has been flashing some nice pass-rushing moves the past couple of weeks.

Linebacker

Pos Player Plays % Stats
Pos Player Plays % Stats
LB Sione Takitaki 45 85% 6 tackles, 7 assists (13 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 FF.
LB Deion Jones 41 77% 3 tackles, 2 assists (5 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH.
LB Jordan Kunaszyk 12 23% 1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined).
LB Tony Fields 3 6% No stats registered.
  • What a day for Sione Takitaki, who led the Browns with 13 tackles and received a grade of 87.3 from PFF. This is one of the few times in his career when Takitaki has been given the chance to be an everydown player, and at least for this week, he impressed.
  • Takitaki’s playing time had to come at the expense of injuries, as Anthony Walker and Jacob Phillips are both out for the season, and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was out this week.
  • Deion Jones also had a sack on Burrow.

Cornerback

Pos Player Plays % Stats
Pos Player Plays % Stats
CB Greg Newsome 53 100% 3 tackles (3 combined).
CB Martin Emerson 52 98% 6 tackles, 3 assists (9 combined). 2 passes defended.
CB A.J. Green 27 51% 1 INT, 1 pass defended.
CB Greedy Williams 25 47% 1 tackle (1 combined).
  • A.J. Green had the nice first half interception off of a tip by Garrett.
  • Martin Emerson continues to impress me, as he had two passes defended. How do we ensure that Emerson stays on the field once Denzel Ward returns? I think the answer is that Greedy Williams becomes the depth player along with Green.

Safety

Pos Player Plays % Stats
Pos Player Plays % Stats
S Grant Delpit 53 100% 2 tackles, 2 assists (4 combined).
S John Johnson 53 100% 1 tackle (1 combined).
S Ronnie Harrison 10 19% No stats registered.
  • The Browns’ front seven did such a good job this week that Burrow didn’t even have time to attack the safety position it seemed. The unit combined for 5 tackles on the day.

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...