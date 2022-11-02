Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 8

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 8 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Defensive Line
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|DL
|Myles Garrett
|42
|79%
|1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined). 1.5 sacks, 1 TFL, 4 QH, 1 pass defended.
|DL
|Jadeveon Clowney
|36
|68%
|1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined).
|DL
|Taven Bryan
|36
|68%
|1 tackle, 3 assists (4 combined). 0.5 sack, 1 QH.
|DL
|Alex Wright
|31
|58%
|No stats registered.
|DL
|Jordan Elliott
|28
|53%
|No stats registered.
|DL
|Isaiah Thomas
|18
|34%
|1 tackle, 2 assists (3 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH, 1 pass defended.
|DL
|Tommy Togiai
|16
|30%
|1 pass defended, 1 FR.
|DL
|Isaac Rochell
|3
|6%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
-
Myles Garrett graded out to a 92.6, the highest-graded defender on the Browns this week. His impact from the get-go was evident: he tipped a pass on the first drive that resulted in an interception, and had a sack on the second drive to end that drive. He hit Joe Burrow four times in total, and the rest of the Browns’ defense smelled the blood in the water too.
- Statistically, it was a quiet day for Jordan Elliott, Alex Wright, and Jadeveon Clowney, as only Clowney got on the stat sheet with two tackles. But collectively, the whole Browns’ defense deserves their kudos for the win.
- Rookie Isaiah Thomas has been flashing some nice pass-rushing moves the past couple of weeks.
Linebacker
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|LB
|Sione Takitaki
|45
|85%
|6 tackles, 7 assists (13 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 FF.
|LB
|Deion Jones
|41
|77%
|3 tackles, 2 assists (5 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH.
|LB
|Jordan Kunaszyk
|12
|23%
|1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined).
|LB
|Tony Fields
|3
|6%
|No stats registered.
- What a day for Sione Takitaki, who led the Browns with 13 tackles and received a grade of 87.3 from PFF. This is one of the few times in his career when Takitaki has been given the chance to be an everydown player, and at least for this week, he impressed.
- Takitaki’s playing time had to come at the expense of injuries, as Anthony Walker and Jacob Phillips are both out for the season, and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was out this week.
-
Deion Jones also had a sack on Burrow.
Cornerback
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|CB
|Greg Newsome
|53
|100%
|3 tackles (3 combined).
|CB
|Martin Emerson
|52
|98%
|6 tackles, 3 assists (9 combined). 2 passes defended.
|CB
|A.J. Green
|27
|51%
|1 INT, 1 pass defended.
|CB
|Greedy Williams
|25
|47%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
-
A.J. Green had the nice first half interception off of a tip by Garrett.
-
Martin Emerson continues to impress me, as he had two passes defended. How do we ensure that Emerson stays on the field once Denzel Ward returns? I think the answer is that Greedy Williams becomes the depth player along with Green.
Safety
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|S
|Grant Delpit
|53
|100%
|2 tackles, 2 assists (4 combined).
|S
|John Johnson
|53
|100%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
|S
|Ronnie Harrison
|10
|19%
|No stats registered.
- The Browns’ front seven did such a good job this week that Burrow didn’t even have time to attack the safety position it seemed. The unit combined for 5 tackles on the day.
Loading comments...