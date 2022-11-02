The Cleveland Browns are hanging on by a thread

The Cleveland Browns torched the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. The NFL world got to catch a glimpse of the Browns potential under the lights on a national stage. While the odds aren’t exactly in Cleveland’s favor, they still have a chance to make a playoff run even if the season is hanging on by a thread.

Following their week 9 bye, the Browns will face two capable AFC East teams - the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. They also must take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In order to keep their playoff hopes alive, they will likely have to win at least 2 of the 3 games.

Following these 3 games marks the return of Deshaun Watson. The big question isn’t whether or not he has the talent to get the job done, it’s whether or not he will have rust to shake off with little margin for error in a playoff push.

