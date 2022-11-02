Week 9 NFL TV Map for Cleveland fans during the bye

The Cleveland Browns are on the bye in Week 9. While some fans will take advantage of their second straight Sunday without football, other fans will be glued in to whatever NFL action is on the television. We’ll include the FOX early games map below from 506sports, but the rest of the listings will appear as text below that, like usual.

Map is from 506sports.com.

WEEK 8 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND

Thursday - 8:20 PM ET: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Houston Texans (Amazon)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Houston Texans (Amazon) Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets (CBS)

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets (CBS) Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Carolina Panthers vs. Cincinnati Bengals (FOX)

Carolina Panthers vs. Cincinnati Bengals (FOX) Sunday - 4:25 PM ET: Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (CBS) Sunday - 8:20 PM ET: Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans (NBC)

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans (NBC) Monday - 8:15 PM ET: Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints (ESPN)

