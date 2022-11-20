Browns vs. Bills: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Cleveland Browns play on the road in Week 11 today against the Buffalo Bills (although it’s a road game for them, too). Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.
Game Information
- Game Time/Date: Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Ford Field, Detroit, MI
- TV Channel: CBS - Andrew Catalon (play-by-play) & James Lofton (analyst).
- Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV
- Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
- Weather: 26 degrees (feels like 15 degrees) with a 1% chance of rain. 15 MPH winds from the Southwest. All of that is negated, though, since the game is in a dome.
- Odds: Bills by 8, according to DraftKings Sportsbook
- Over/under: 50.5
TV Distribution Map
Fans in the GREEN areas will get to watch the game on CBS:
Uniform & Stadium
- The Browns will be wearing white jerseys and orange pants.
⚪️➡️ & ➡️ pic.twitter.com/HfWiP7Jy4t— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 18, 2022
- Here is the Week 11 poster for the Browns vs. Bills game:
no matter the battleground, these fanbases show up pic.twitter.com/ARzABZVpC2— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 18, 2022
Connections
- Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt both played and coached for the Bills, serving as a quarterback (1994-2003), radio color analyst (2004-05), offensive quality control coach (2006-07), quarterbacks coach (2008), and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach (2009).
- Browns P Corey Bojorquez (2018-20), G Wyatt Teller (2018), and chief of staff/assistant wide receivers coach Callie Brownson (2019) all played or worked for the Bills.
- Bills S Jordan Poyer (2013-16), QB Case Keenum (2020-21), offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey (2006-08), RB Duke Johnson (2015-18), DT Eli Ankou (2019), and linebackers coach Bobby Babich (2013-15) all spent time with the Browns.
History
- The Browns have a 12-9 all-time record against the Bills.
- The last time these two teams met was on November 10, 2019, when the Browns defeated the Bills 19-16 in Cleveland. Cleveland got the go-ahead touchdown pass on a connection between QB Baker Mayfield to WR Rashard Higgins with under two minutes to go in the game.
Loading comments...