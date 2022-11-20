 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns vs. Bills: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

A look at which cities the game will air in and other interesting nuggets.

By Chris Pokorny
Atlanta Falcons v Buffalo Bills Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns play on the road in Week 11 today against the Buffalo Bills (although it’s a road game for them, too). Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.

Game Information

  • Game Time/Date: Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Ford Field, Detroit, MI
  • TV Channel: CBS - Andrew Catalon (play-by-play) & James Lofton (analyst).
  • Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV
  • Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
  • Weather: 26 degrees (feels like 15 degrees) with a 1% chance of rain. 15 MPH winds from the Southwest. All of that is negated, though, since the game is in a dome.
  • Odds: Bills by 8, according to DraftKings Sportsbook
  • Over/under: 50.5

TV Distribution Map

Fans in the GREEN areas will get to watch the game on CBS:

Uniform & Stadium

  • The Browns will be wearing white jerseys and orange pants.
  • Here is the Week 11 poster for the Browns vs. Bills game:

Connections

  • Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt both played and coached for the Bills, serving as a quarterback (1994-2003), radio color analyst (2004-05), offensive quality control coach (2006-07), quarterbacks coach (2008), and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach (2009).
  • Browns P Corey Bojorquez (2018-20), G Wyatt Teller (2018), and chief of staff/assistant wide receivers coach Callie Brownson (2019) all played or worked for the Bills.
  • Bills S Jordan Poyer (2013-16), QB Case Keenum (2020-21), offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey (2006-08), RB Duke Johnson (2015-18), DT Eli Ankou (2019), and linebackers coach Bobby Babich (2013-15) all spent time with the Browns.

History

  • The Browns have a 12-9 all-time record against the Bills.
  • The last time these two teams met was on November 10, 2019, when the Browns defeated the Bills 19-16 in Cleveland. Cleveland got the go-ahead touchdown pass on a connection between QB Baker Mayfield to WR Rashard Higgins with under two minutes to go in the game.

