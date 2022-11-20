 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills - 1st Quarter Game Thread

Discuss the 1st quarter of CLE vs. BUF live, as the action unfolds.

By Chris Pokorny
/ new
Buffalo Bills v&nbsp;Cleveland Browns Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Today, the Cleveland Browns play at a neutral site against the Buffalo Bills. We will have game threads running for each quarter, so be sure to participate in the discussions.

VS.

Game: Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills
Date/Time: Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET
Television: CBS - Andrew Catalon (play-by-play) & James Lofton (analyst)
Local Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 FM WNCX

This is the official game thread for the Browns vs. Bills match-up. Any comment regarding the game as it is taking place should go in this thread, and there will be subsequent threads for each quarter of action.

As always, GO BROWNS!!!

In This Stream

Browns vs Bills Week 11 coverage: News, previews, weather, injuries, updates and more

View all 27 stories

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...