Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills - 1st Quarter Game Thread

Today, the Cleveland Browns play at a neutral site against the Buffalo Bills. We will have game threads running for each quarter, so be sure to participate in the discussions.
Game: Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills
Date/Time: Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET
Television: CBS - Andrew Catalon (play-by-play) & James Lofton (analyst)
Local Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 FM WNCX
This is the official game thread for the Browns vs. Bills match-up. Any comment regarding the game as it is taking place should go in this thread, and there will be subsequent threads for each quarter of action.
As always, GO BROWNS!!!
