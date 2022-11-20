Browns, Bills inactive lists: David Njoku, Jordan Poyer decisions

As the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills prepare to kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit, injuries are an important storyline. Buffalo ruled out DE Greg Rousseau and LB Tremaine Edmunds and CB Tre’Davious White for today’s game.
Cleveland ruled out CB Greg Newsome II, DT Perrion Winfrey and OL Michael Dunn (now on IR).
The big names awaiting decisions were TE David Njoku for the visitors and S Jordan Poyer for the “home” team.
Both teams just released their inactive lists for today providing us answers for who will be on the field.
Browns Inactive List
- Newsome
- Winfrey
- DE Isaiah Thomas
- RB Demetric Felton
- OL Drew Forbes
- S De’Anthony Bell
- QB Kellen Mond
Njoku will be active and helpful addition for Cleveland’s offense.
Bills Inactive List
- White
- Rousseau
- Edmunds
- CB Kaiir Elam
- TE Tommy Sweeney
- LB AJ Klein
- OL Justin Murray
Poyer will be active and a helpful part of the Buffalo defense.
With Njoku and Poyer active, both teams get an important piece but they could eliminate the benefit of each other.
Which player being inactive do you think will have the biggest impact on today’s Week 11 matchup?
Loading comments...