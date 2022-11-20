Browns, Bills inactive lists: David Njoku, Jordan Poyer decisions

As the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills prepare to kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit, injuries are an important storyline. Buffalo ruled out DE Greg Rousseau and LB Tremaine Edmunds and CB Tre’Davious White for today’s game.

Cleveland ruled out CB Greg Newsome II, DT Perrion Winfrey and OL Michael Dunn (now on IR).

The big names awaiting decisions were TE David Njoku for the visitors and S Jordan Poyer for the “home” team.

Both teams just released their inactive lists for today providing us answers for who will be on the field.

Browns Inactive List

Newsome

Winfrey

DE Isaiah Thomas

RB Demetric Felton

OL Drew Forbes

S De’Anthony Bell

QB Kellen Mond

Njoku will be active and helpful addition for Cleveland’s offense.

Bills Inactive List

White

Rousseau

Edmunds

CB Kaiir Elam

TE Tommy Sweeney

LB AJ Klein

OL Justin Murray

Poyer will be active and a helpful part of the Buffalo defense.

With Njoku and Poyer active, both teams get an important piece but they could eliminate the benefit of each other.

Which player being inactive do you think will have the biggest impact on today’s Week 11 matchup?