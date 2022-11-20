Browns lose starting offensive lineman to knee injury during Bills game

As the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills locked up in Week 11, things started out good for the visitors in Detroit. The Browns opening drive went for a touchdown and the defense held the Bills offense down early but were down going into halftime.

During the first half, Cleveland’s starting center Ethan Pocic left with an injury. As the second half started, the team announced that Pocic would not be returning for the game. Hjalte Frodholt, who replaced Wyatt Teller last week, stepped in at center.

Michael Dunn is normally the backup center but he went on injured reserve this week.

Pocic was originally scheduled to be the team’s backup center before Nick Harris went down in the team’s first preseason game. On the practice squad, Jordan Meredith is the team’s other center.

We will keep you up to date on any updates on Pocic’s knee as information becomes available.