Browns open as 3-point underdogs against the Buccaneers in Week 12

The Cleveland Browns opened as early 3-point underdogs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of their Week 12 match-up, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under on the game is currently 44.5.

The Browns (3-7) are coming off of a 31-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Cleveland got off to a good start for the second week in a row, jumping out to a 7-0 lead, and the defense was actually forcing a bunch of three-and-outs to start the game. But the special teams unit played poorly, and the offense kept finding a way not to finish drives. Eventually, Josh Allen found his groove and led the Bills to victory.

The Buccaneers (5-5) are coming off of a bye week. Prior to that, they defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-16. The story of this season for Tampa Bay has been how difficult it has been for their offense to put points on the board. Thr Buccaneers have the worst run offense in the NFL, and we know how bad run offenses have done against Cleveland’s defense.

