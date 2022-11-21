Daily Dawg Chow 11/21: Browns lose, Pocic hurt & Brownie The Elf’s history

The latest from Dawgs by Nature:
- Browns’ offense can’t finish, special teams is a disaster in 31-23 loss to Bills (Chris Pokorny) Cleveland drops to 3-7 on the year.
- BROWNIES & FROWNIES: Another disappointing day at the office (Thomas Moore) Cleveland runs its mark to 0-4 against the AFC East this season as they fall to the Buffalo Bills
- Browns lose starting offensive lineman to knee injury during Bills game (Jared Mueller) Ethan Pocic replaced Nick Harris in training camp.
- Browns open as 3-point underdogs against the Buccaneers in Week 12 (Chris Pokorny) The over/under opens at 44.5 for the game.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- 3 Big Takeaways: Self-inflicted errors lead to another costly loss (clevelandbrowns.com) “Cleveland got off to a good start for the second week in a row, jumping out to a 7-0 lead, and the defense was actually forcing a bunch of three-and-outs to start the game. But the special teams unit played poorly, and the offense kept finding a way not to finish drives.”
- ‘We had to punch it in and get touchdowns’: Browns lament missed chances against Bills (Akron Beacon Journal) “It’s tough,” receiver Amari Cooper said. “It was an emphasis early in the week. This team we were playing against, they were a good red zone team so we knew we had the opportunity to drive the ball and get it in the red zone, we knew we had to punch it in and get touchdowns.”
- Browns defense left picking up the pieces again: ‘In order to have trust, you have to know what you’re doing’ (cleveland.com) “Maybe a lack of communication, but it wasn’t a play call,” safety John Johnson III said after the game of the Diggs play. “It was just, you know, they shifted, they motioned, and I don’t think we got our cleats in the ground how we wanted to.”
- Who is the Cleveland Browns’ mascot, Brownie the Elf? (sportskeeda) “The Cleveland Browns were officially formed in 1946. Original owner Mickey McBride decided to join the All-America Football Conference (AAFC) rather than the NFL for their inaugural season.”
- The Browns Lose To The Bills (YouTube) Quincy Carrier recaps a less than stellar Sunday
