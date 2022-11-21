 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday Night Football, Week 11: 49ers vs. Cardinals odds, prediction

Browns fans can also use this as an open thread.

By Chris Pokorny
/ new
Los Angeles Chargers v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Monday Night Football closes out Week 11 on ESPN with the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Arizona Cardinals. It is enjoyable to watch a team like the 49ers play defense, because it's such a far stretch from the level of play and tackling that I see from the Browns. San Francisco will face Colt McCoy, not Kyler Murray, which removes the threat of having to spy on the quarterback. I like the 49ers to win this game easily. 49ers 27, Cardinals 13

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the 49ers are 10-point favorites against the Cardinals.

Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below, courtesy of our friends at Tallysight. You can use this as your open thread for the game.

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...