Monday Night Football, Week 11: 49ers vs. Cardinals odds, prediction

Monday Night Football closes out Week 11 on ESPN with the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Arizona Cardinals. It is enjoyable to watch a team like the 49ers play defense, because it's such a far stretch from the level of play and tackling that I see from the Browns. San Francisco will face Colt McCoy, not Kyler Murray, which removes the threat of having to spy on the quarterback. I like the 49ers to win this game easily. 49ers 27, Cardinals 13

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the 49ers are 10-point favorites against the Cardinals.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below, courtesy of our friends at Tallysight. You can use this as your open thread for the game.