Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 11

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 11 game against the Buffalo Bills.
Defensive Line
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|DL
|Myles Garrett
|49
|75%
|2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH.
|DL
|Jadeveon Clowney
|43
|66%
|1 tackle (1 combined). 1 TFL.
|DL
|Taven Bryan
|43
|66%
|1 tackle (1 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH.
|DL
|Jordan Elliott
|43
|66%
|2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined). 1 TFL.
|DL
|Alex Wright
|34
|52%
|1 assist (1combined).
|DL
|Ben Stille
|28
|43%
|No stats registered.
|DL
|Tommy Togiai
|11
|17%
|1 assist (1combined).
|DL
|Chase Winovich
|9
|14%
|No stats registered.
-
Myles Garrett was the Browns’ highest-graded defender by Pro Football Focus, grading out to an 84.0.
-
Jadeveon Clowney stopped one Bills end around for a big loss, which helped hold Buffalo to a field goal instead of a touchdown. I know I can’t ask for Garrett and Clowney to cover up for the rest of the defensive woes, but it’d be nice to see more than one high-impact play per week.
- Garrett and Clowney (62) were two of three defensive players who graded above a 60 for the game, per PFF.
-
Chase Winovich returned, but was barely part of the rotation.
-
Ben Stille saw more action in his Browns debut.
Linebacker
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|LB
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|62
|95%
|7 tackles, 5 assists (12 combined). 1 TFL, 1 QH.
|LB
|Sione Takitaki
|58
|89%
|4 tackles, 5 assists (9 combined).
|LB
|Tony Fields
|26
|40%
|1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined).
|LB
|Deion Jones
|8
|12%
|No stats registered.
-
Deion Jones saw a significantly lessened role with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah back, which means that Sione Takitaki retained his role as the other primary linebacker. Tony Fields also saw a season-high in reps, playing 40% of the snaps.
Cornerback
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|CB
|Denzel Ward
|54
|83%
|2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined).
|CB
|Martin Emerson
|59
|91%
|4 tackles, 3 assists (7 combined).
|CB
|A.J. Green
|37
|57%
|3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined). 1 QH.
|CB
|Greedy Williams
|16
|25%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
- Who was the only other Browns defender to receive a grade above 60 from PFF? That would be Martin Emerson, who graded out to a 65.2. Guys like Pocic and Emerson are the two low-key surprises from the Browns’ 2022 season.
- With Greg Newsome out, the third cornerback to see action was A.J. Green (57%) of the snaps, not Greedy Williams (25%).
Safety
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|S
|John Johnson
|65
|100%
|8 tackles, 2 assists (10 combined).
|S
|Grant Delpit
|65
|100%
|4 tackles, 2 asissts (6 combined).
|S
|Ronnie Harrison
|6
|9%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
-
John Johnson had 10 tackles and also denied a two-point conversion at the last second.
- I know it wasn’t on defense, but I’ve now seen two “almost” onside kick recoveries for the Browns this year, and Ronnie Harrison has been the person responsible for not coming up with the recovery ultimately.
