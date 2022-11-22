 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 11

It’s hard to believe the defense had so many three-and-outs to begin the game.

By Chris Pokorny
/ new
Cleveland Browns v Buffalo Bills Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 11 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Defensive Line

Pos Player Plays % Stats
Pos Player Plays % Stats
DL Myles Garrett 49 75% 2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH.
DL Jadeveon Clowney 43 66% 1 tackle (1 combined). 1 TFL.
DL Taven Bryan 43 66% 1 tackle (1 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH.
DL Jordan Elliott 43 66% 2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined). 1 TFL.
DL Alex Wright 34 52% 1 assist (1combined).
DL Ben Stille 28 43% No stats registered.
DL Tommy Togiai 11 17% 1 assist (1combined).
DL Chase Winovich 9 14% No stats registered.
  • Myles Garrett was the Browns’ highest-graded defender by Pro Football Focus, grading out to an 84.0.
  • Jadeveon Clowney stopped one Bills end around for a big loss, which helped hold Buffalo to a field goal instead of a touchdown. I know I can’t ask for Garrett and Clowney to cover up for the rest of the defensive woes, but it’d be nice to see more than one high-impact play per week.
  • Garrett and Clowney (62) were two of three defensive players who graded above a 60 for the game, per PFF.
  • Chase Winovich returned, but was barely part of the rotation.
  • Ben Stille saw more action in his Browns debut.

Linebacker

Pos Player Plays % Stats
Pos Player Plays % Stats
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 62 95% 7 tackles, 5 assists (12 combined). 1 TFL, 1 QH.
LB Sione Takitaki 58 89% 4 tackles, 5 assists (9 combined).
LB Tony Fields 26 40% 1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined).
LB Deion Jones 8 12% No stats registered.
  • Deion Jones saw a significantly lessened role with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah back, which means that Sione Takitaki retained his role as the other primary linebacker. Tony Fields also saw a season-high in reps, playing 40% of the snaps.

Cornerback

Pos Player Plays % Stats
Pos Player Plays % Stats
CB Denzel Ward 54 83% 2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined).
CB Martin Emerson 59 91% 4 tackles, 3 assists (7 combined).
CB A.J. Green 37 57% 3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined). 1 QH.
CB Greedy Williams 16 25% 1 tackle (1 combined).
  • Who was the only other Browns defender to receive a grade above 60 from PFF? That would be Martin Emerson, who graded out to a 65.2. Guys like Pocic and Emerson are the two low-key surprises from the Browns’ 2022 season.
  • With Greg Newsome out, the third cornerback to see action was A.J. Green (57%) of the snaps, not Greedy Williams (25%).

Safety

Pos Player Plays % Stats
Pos Player Plays % Stats
S John Johnson 65 100% 8 tackles, 2 assists (10 combined).
S Grant Delpit 65 100% 4 tackles, 2 asissts (6 combined).
S Ronnie Harrison 6 9% 1 tackle (1 combined).
  • John Johnson had 10 tackles and also denied a two-point conversion at the last second.
  • I know it wasn’t on defense, but I’ve now seen two “almost” onside kick recoveries for the Browns this year, and Ronnie Harrison has been the person responsible for not coming up with the recovery ultimately.

In This Stream

Browns vs Bills Week 11 coverage: News, previews, weather, injuries, updates and more

View all 35 stories

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...