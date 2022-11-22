Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 11

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on offense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 11 game against the Buffalo Bills.
Quarterback
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|QB
|Jacoby Brissett
|75
|100%
|28-of-41 (68.3%) for 324 yards, 3 TD. 7 rushes, 29 yards.
-
Jacoby Brissett was fantastic against the Bills, orchestrating perhaps his best performance with the Browns. Pro Football Focus recognized his efforts too, grading him out to an 89.8. Lost in Brissett’s performance is that on the team’s second drive, he put balls right on the money to tight ends Harrison Bryant and Pharoah Brown that would’ve been touchdowns, but they dropped the passes.
- Brissett’s quarterback sneaks failed twice in a row to lead to a turnover on downs. On one hand, I can’t fault the call, since it’s usually a great weapon for Cleveland. However, I suppose that with a backup center in the game, who has already been pushed back a bit, it’s not the wisest decision.
Running Back
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|41
|55%
|14 carries, 19 yards (1.4 YPC). 3 catches, 48 yards (3 targets).
|RB
|Kareem Hunt
|32
|43%
|5 carries, 32 yards (6.4 YPC). 2 catches, 22 yards (2 targets).
-
Nick Chubb couldn’t get going at all on the ground, having one of the worst statistical days of his career. Oddly enough, on Kareem Hunt’s 5 carries, he found some room to run. Chubb didn’t do anything wrong; the Bills were penetrating into the backfield with regularity. Hunt graded out to an 80.4 by PFF.
- For the first time all year, Cleveland did use the running backs more in the passing game, and it paid off with 5 combined catches for 70 yards.
Wide Receiver
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|WR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|74
|99%
|5 catches, 61 yards (6 targets), 1 TD.
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|63
|84%
|8 catches, 113 yards (12 targets), 2 TD.
|WR
|David Bell
|48
|64%
|4 catches, 22 yards (5 targets).
|WR
|Anthony Schwartz
|8
|11%
|No stats registered.
|WR
|Michael Woods
|7
|9%
|No stats registered.
- In addition to Brissett having a great game, the duo of Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones played at a very high level too, making a lot of difficult catches that were put where only they could get them.
- Cooper was the Browns’ second-highest graded player, with a grade of 88.2. Peoples-Jones graded out to a 74.6.
- I should point out that some of the stats for these guys were inflated by the Browns’ last touchdown drive; but they actually gave Cleveland an outside chance to come back.
-
Anthony Schwartz was utilized in motion early in the game on a few plays, but did not receive a touch.
-
David Bell had a career-high four catches.
Tight End
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|TE
|Harrison Bryant
|55
|73%
|4 catches, 41 yards (7 targets).
|TE
|David Njoku
|28
|37%
|2 catches, 17 yards (3 targets).
|TE
|Pharoah Brown
|11
|15%
|0 catches (1 target).
- With David Njoku just coming back, he only played 37% of the snaps. Harrison Bryant saw the bulk of the action at 73% of the snaps. Although he had 4 catches for 41 yards, he was also unable to come down with a touchdown in the first half and in the second half. Any time Bryant catches the ball too, it seems like three defenders rake the hell out of the ball, feeling like they are confident they can force a fumble.
Offensive Line
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|OL
|Jedrick Wills
|75
|100%
|
|OL
|Joel Bitonio
|75
|100%
|
|OL
|Wyatt Teller
|75
|100%
|
|OL
|Hjalte Froholdt
|73
|97%
|
|OL
|Jack Conklin
|60
|80%
|
|OL
|James Hudson
|15
|20%
|
|OL
|Chris Hubbard
|8
|11%
|
|OL
|Ethan Pocic
|2
|3%
|
- C Ethan Pocic was one of the biggest surprises for the Browns this season, filling in way better than anyone could have predicted on the offensive line. He exited early, though, and Hjalte Froholdt had to play the rest of the game at center. I don’t blame Froholdt for struggling; it’s not his position. But you could argue that his lack of push on the quarterback sneaks, and the bad exchange with Brissett, led to two turnovers.
-
Wyatt Teller was able to play the whole game this week.
- The offense allowed 1 sack and 5 quarterback hits.
