Browns Reacts Survey: Week 12 - Should Mike Priefer be fired after the season?

In Week 11, coming off of a bad loss to the Miami Dolphins, fan confidence for the Cleveland Browns sunk to 12%. After having lost to the Buffalo Bills this week, I can’t imagine it getting much better. Sure, you could argue that the Browns performed better against Buffalo than they did against Miami, but the outcome still wasn’t good. Nonetheless, vote in the poll below to let us know where your fan confidence stands.

There are two other questions that we’re asking about the Browns this week. The first is asking, “Would you fire special teams coordinator Mike Priefer after the season?” The choices are either Yes or No. We’ve been putting Joe Woods on the hot seat all season, so it’s only fair that Woods catches some flak too.

The other question asks, “Will the Browns pull off a home upset over the Buccaneers this week?” Although things may seem dire after losses to the Dolphins and Bills, the last time Cleveland was at home on Halloween night, they dominated the Bengals. They are back at home against a Tampa Bay offense that has been quite sluggish this season.