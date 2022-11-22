Daily Dawg Chow 11/22: Pocic out several games, Browns can’t run and can’t stop the run

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- 14 carries, 19 yards: Breaking down Nick Chubb’s very bad game in Week 11 (Jared Mueller) Some of the data around Chubb’s performance is surprising.
- Browns C Ethan Pocic to miss several weeks with knee injury (Thomas Moore) Pocic was having a great season as the anchor of Cleveland’s offensive line, which now turns to Hjalte Froholdt at center.
- Browns Magic Power? Unlocking bad rushing teams, backup RBs (Jared Mueller) An amazing ability that continued in Week 11
- 2023 Browns 7 Round Mock Draft after Week 11 (Jared Mueller) Something to look forward to as the 2022 season goes down the drain
- Midseason Firings Won’t Solve Browns Issues, Could Do Harm (Sports Illustrated) “The Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts have fired head coaches. The Detroit Lions have fired assistant coaches. Are those good models for how the Browns should operate?”
- 3 Cleveland Browns who shined on offense in loss to Buffalo (Dawg Pound Daily) “By far the brightest spot in a dismal team performance was the individual effort by Amari Cooper, who has shown himself to be a true competitor all season long”
- First look: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns odds and lines (Sports Book Wire) “The Buccaneers have won their last 2 games, including a Week 10 game in Munich against the Seattle Seahawks. Tampa Bay is coming off a bye. It is also looking for its first consecutive covers since Weeks 1-2.”
- Browns running game again becomes AFC’s least against an AFC East contender in Bills (Akron Beacon Journal) “You look at it on the sideline,” said quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who was second on the team in rushing with 29 yards on seven carries. “We are looking at the pictures, and it is us. It is not them; it is us.”
- Browns announce Community Public Skate dates at FirstEnergy Stadium (clevelandbrowns.com) “FirstEnergy Stadium will host five Community Public Skate dates on the ice sheet installed in the stadium for the “Faceoff on the Lake” game set to be played between Ohio State and Michigan on Feb. 18.”
