Daily Dawg Chow 11/23: Pocic to IR, Joe Thomas to HOF & Stadium vandalized

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns place C Ethan Pocic on IR (Thomas Moore) Pocic will now be out at least four games, so Cleveland signs seven-year veteran Greg Mancz as backup center.
- 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. Here’s the Browns’ nominee (Barry Shuck) “The Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is now in its ninth year given out to the player who shows the greatest sportsmanship on the field.”
- Browns Reacts Survey: Week 12 - Should Mike Priefer be fired after the season? (Chris Pokorny) Also, will the Browns upset the Buccaneers this Sunday?
- NFL Power Rankings: Browns fall to No. 25 heading into Week 12 (Chris Pokorny) Cleveland is settling in as a bottom-of-the-league team.
More Cleveland Browns News:
- Cleveland Browns’ Stadium vandalized ahead of matchup with Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sports Illustrated) “The Browns reported the incident to the Cleveland Division of Police. The Cleveland Police Department is investigating the incident as a break-in, with early indications that someone jumped a fence.”
- Stat Shows How Great Amari Cooper Has Been This Season (Browns Nation) “PFF Fantasy recently noted that Cleveland’s WR-1 leads the NFL in touchdown receptions against man coverage.”
- Joe Thomas named a semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 (clevelandbrowns.com) “Thomas, of course, is considered to be a lock for enshrinement in his first year on the ballot. Few offensive linemen have had a career as sparkling as Thomas, whose career achievements included playing 10,363 consecutive snaps, believed to be the longest by any player in NFL history.”
- Broncos sign LB Dakota Allen off of Browns’ practice squad (Browns Wire) “Allen has spent time on the active roster this season and has been elevated to the gameday roster on occasion even after being released from the active roster.”
- Film Breakdown: Is There Something Wrong With The Browns’ Run Game? (YouTube) Quincy Carrier laboriously investigates why Cleveland all of a sudden can’t run the ball.
Other NFL News:
- NFLPA claims NFL team owners colluded to prevent teams from offering fully guaranteed contracts (Yahoo) “The union filed a claim last month that alleged NFL franchise owners and the league colluded to prevent clubs from offering similar deals to the ones Watson and Cousins earned, according to a memo obtained by The Athletic.”
- Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time (WKBN) “In seven games this year, Mayfield has thrown for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions.”
- Steve Smith went off on ‘three-legged donkey’ Baker Mayfield (SBN) “Why is he saying “I” when he prepares, but in the lack of execution he’s saying “we didn’t execute”? I’m trying to calm myself down, but this three-legged donkey that’s playing quarterback ... it’s tough.”
Loading comments...