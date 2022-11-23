Browns sign OL, S to practice squad, release practice squad center

The Cleveland Browns continue to be busy with their roster with injuries and poor play causing issues across the team. The Browns placed center Ethan Pocic on injured reserve yesterday. In a corresponding move, Cleveland signed center Greg Mancz to back up Hjalte Frodholt who slides in as the team’s third starting center.

Presumed starter Nick Harris went down for the season during the team’s first preseason game.

GM Andrew Berry wasn’t done making moves to shake up the bottom of the roster on Tuesday. Center Jordan Meredith was released from the practice squad after Mancz was signed instead of elevating Meredith.

The Browns then signed two players to their practice squad: S Bubba Bolden and OL Will Holden. Both players worked out for the team last week.

Bolden was undrafted out of Miami. He showed great speed and athletic ability but wasn’t able to catch on with the Seattle Seahawks in training camp. At 6’2” and over 200 pounds, Bolden ran a 4.47 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

Holden has played in 27 games after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft. He started seven games for the Arizona Cardinals and has been on three teams since 2020 including starts with Indianapolis and Detroit.