Browns vs Bucs Week 12: News, injuries, previews, betting odds and more

Tom Brady versus Jacoby Brissett making his last start before Deshaun Watson returns from suspension. Not exactly the quarterback matchup that creates excitement for the Cleveland Browns versus Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12.

While the Browns are turning the page toward the future, the Bucs have righted their ship over the past two weeks and are in position to win the NFC South once again.

Tampa has struggled with losses to Carolina, Pittsburgh and Green Bay but was able to squeak out wins the last two weeks against the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

Cleveland’s season has been full of frustration with little glimpses of hope. Sadly, after handling division rival Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, the Browns followed up their bye week with demoralizing losses to Miami and Buffalo.

Two teams going in different directions led by quarterbacks at two different points in their careers. For Cleveland, Week 12 is one of three remaining home games this season. It will be interesting how the home crowd reacts to the 3-7 team with a roster full of talent that is underperforming.

Tampa Bay has struggled to run the football this season but the Browns have been the solution for many teams with that difficulty.

