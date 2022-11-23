Cleveland Browns vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Week 12 TV Map

The Week 12 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will air on FOX at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Announcers: Kenny Albert & Jonathan Vilma

Ohio Coverage: Almost the entire state of Ohio will see the game, except for that tiny area near Fort Worth, Indiana, and a little area in Southern Ohio. In Northeast Ohio, the game will appear on WJW (Channel 8).

National Coverage: There

Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

The RED areas of the map below illustrates everyone who should be able to watch the game:

Map is from 506sports.com.

WEEK 12 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND

Thursday - 12:30 PM ET: Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions (CBS)

Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions (CBS) Thursday - 4:30 PM ET: New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys (FOX)

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys (FOX) Thursday - 8:20 PM ET: New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings (NBC)

New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings (NBC) Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cleveland Browns (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cleveland Browns (FOX) Sunday - 4:05 PM ET: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals (CBS) Sunday - 4:25 PM ET: Los Angeles Rams vs. Kansas City Chiefs (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Kansas City Chiefs (FOX) Sunday - 8:20 PM ET: Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (NBC)

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (NBC) Monday - 8:15 PM ET: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts (ESPN)

We will have open threads on DBN for all Browns and prime-time games.