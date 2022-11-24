Daily Dawg Chow 11/24: Happy Thanksgiving from Dawgs By Nature

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- What is with these funky helmet decals? (Barry Shuck) New style of NFL helmets is causing some issues
- Browns sign OL, S to practice squad, release practice squad center (Jared Mueller) A lot of changes to the overall roster as injuries and poor play continue
- Baker Mayfield benched, likely impacts Browns draft pick (Jared Mueller) Browns, Panthers and Mayfield all losing the trade.
- Cleveland Browns vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Week 12 TV Map (Chris Pokorny) How can you watch the Browns vs. Buccaneers game on television this week?
Browns vs Bucs Week 12: News, injuries, previews, betting odds and more (DBN Staff) Tampa has struggled with losses to Carolina, Pittsburgh and Green Bay but was able to squeak out wins the last two weeks against the Los Angeles Rams (+15.5) and Seattle Seahawks (-3.5)
More Cleveland Browns News:
- ‘He’s going to give his all’: Jacoby prepares for last start with Browns (Fox 8) “Brissett had no illusions about his role. He simply embraced it along the challenge of holding Watson’s spot while trying to keep the Browns (3-7) playoff contenders.”
- Browns to honor servicemen, servicewomen, veterans during Salute to Service game vs. Buccaneers (clevelandbrowns.com) “During halftime, the Browns will help showcase a presentation by the United States Coast Guard Silent Drill Team.”
- Cleveland Browns toy drive set for Sunday’s game vs. Tampa Bay (cleveland.com) “The drive benefits Toys for Tots at FirstEnergy Stadium prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.”
- Biggest danger to the Buccaneers on the Cleveland Browns (The Pewter Plank) “The Bucs aren’t the type of team that can overlook any quarterback given their history. The Buccaneers surely can’t do that same thing this season when they face off against one of the most underrated players in the league.
- Browns’ Defense Is So Bad It’s Beautiful - A Film Breakdown (YouTube) Quincy Carrier looks at the bright side of things with respect the play of the defense as of late
