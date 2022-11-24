 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daily Dawg Chow 11/24: Happy Thanksgiving from Dawgs By Nature

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.

By Ezweav
/ new
Cleveland Browns Practice Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:

Browns vs Bucs Week 12: News, injuries, previews, betting odds and more (DBN Staff) Tampa has struggled with losses to Carolina, Pittsburgh and Green Bay but was able to squeak out wins the last two weeks against the Los Angeles Rams (+15.5) and Seattle Seahawks (-3.5)

More Cleveland Browns News:

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...