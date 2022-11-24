Browns, Bucs first injury report is concerning for the home team, big one for Tampa Bay

The Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for their Thanksgiving days today with their fans hoping that their team can bring home a victory on Sunday.

Two teams going in different directions, the Bucs have won two straight and lead a putrid AFC South while the Browns have lost six of their last seven and are tied for last in the AFC North. Tampa has to travel to Cleveland, leaving mid-80s temperatures for the 50s of northern Ohio.

Injuries, as they tend to be in the NFL, will be an important story for both teams this week. Wednesday’s first injury report had a few key players missing:

Browns Injury Report

(Does not include those resting)

DNP

David Bell - Concussion

Hjalte Frodholt - Illness

Ronnie Harrison - Illness

Greg Newsome II - Concussion

David Njoku - Ankle/Knee

Limited

Perrion Winfrey - Concussion

Wyatt Teller - Calf

Jedrick Wills - Knee

Full

Jack Conklin - Foot

Bucs Injury Report

DNP

Vita Vea - Foot

Russell Gage - Hamstring

Limited

Leonard Fournette - Hip

Luke Goedeke - Foot

Full

Zyan McCollum - Concussion

J.J. Russell - Hamstring

Vea is the huge name for visitors while Cleveland continues to have important starters struggling to stay or get on the field this year. Newsome’s late-week concussion in Week 11 makes his availability for this week unlikely.

We will keep you up to date on everything injury related as a part of the ramp up to Week 12.