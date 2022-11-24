Browns, Bucs first injury report is concerning for the home team, big one for Tampa Bay

The Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for their Thanksgiving days today with their fans hoping that their team can bring home a victory on Sunday.
Two teams going in different directions, the Bucs have won two straight and lead a putrid AFC South while the Browns have lost six of their last seven and are tied for last in the AFC North. Tampa has to travel to Cleveland, leaving mid-80s temperatures for the 50s of northern Ohio.
Injuries, as they tend to be in the NFL, will be an important story for both teams this week. Wednesday’s first injury report had a few key players missing:
Browns Injury Report
(Does not include those resting)
DNP
- David Bell - Concussion
- Hjalte Frodholt - Illness
- Ronnie Harrison - Illness
- Greg Newsome II - Concussion
- David Njoku - Ankle/Knee
Limited
- Perrion Winfrey - Concussion
- Wyatt Teller - Calf
- Jedrick Wills - Knee
Full
- Jack Conklin - Foot
Bucs Injury Report
DNP
- Vita Vea - Foot
- Russell Gage - Hamstring
Limited
- Leonard Fournette - Hip
- Luke Goedeke - Foot
Full
- Zyan McCollum - Concussion
- J.J. Russell - Hamstring
Vea is the huge name for visitors while Cleveland continues to have important starters struggling to stay or get on the field this year. Newsome’s late-week concussion in Week 11 makes his availability for this week unlikely.
We will keep you up to date on everything injury related as a part of the ramp up to Week 12.
