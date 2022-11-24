Thanksgiving Day NFL Games, Week 12: Bills, Lions, Giants, Cowboys, Vikings, Patriots betting odds, picks

Week 12 of NFL kicks off today with three Thanksgiving Day games! It all starts with the Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions at 12:30 pm ET. The Lions have won three straight games and have had a surprisingly high-octane offense at times. Meanwhile, the Bills just got finished beating the Browns in Detroit, and are looking for a 2-for-1 special there. I think they'll get it -- Bills 31, Lions 21.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills are 9.5 point favorites against the Lions.

In the second game, the New York Giants take on the Dallas Cowboys. It's a game that has high stakes for second place in the NFC East. The Giants have already lost once to the Cowboys, and have also lost 2 of their last 3 games. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are starting to click on offense, including a dismantling of the Vikings last week. Their momentum continues on Turkey Day. Cowboys 24, Giants 20.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cowboys are 10 point favorites against the Giants.

Last, for the evening game, we have the New England Patriots taking on the Minnesota Vikings. It's incredible that we have three Thanksgiving Day games this year that are the top three games of the entire NFL week. The Patriots are inching closer to taking command of their division, while the Vikings need to shake off their big loss last week to maintain their grip on the NFC North. I like the Vikings to get back on track. Vikings 27, Patriots 17.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Vikings are 2.5 point favorites against the Patriots.

