NFL Picks Week 12, and media picks for Buccaneers vs. Browns

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cleveland Browns are 3.5 point underdogs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Here is what the national media is saying about the Week 12 game between the Browns and Buccaneers:

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco) - Buccaneers 30, Browns 17

The Bucs come off the bye in first place and seemingly ready to get their season going like they expected. They are getting healthier, and that will matter down the stretch, starting here in this one. The Browns are bad on defense, so look for Tom Brady to have a solid day. The Browns running game is limited. Bucs take it.

CBS Sports (John Breech) - Buccaneers 24, Browns 17

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) - Buccaneers 27, Browns 20

Tom Brady got hot before the bye and won’t let the Bucs lose a tossup game like this on the road. The Bucs will be fine leaning on the running game to attack the Browns’ biggest weakness and set up favorable downfield passing shots for Brady. Jacoby Brissett will turn in one more gritty efficient outing before giving way to Deshaun Watson, but it won’t be enough opposite a rejuvenated GOAT.

Sporting News (Bill Bender) - Buccaneers 27, Browns 23

This is the last game in Deshaun Watson’s 12-game suspension, but the Browns are just looking to salvage anything from a lost season at this point. This is Tom Brady’s fourth career start at Cleveland, and the only loss came back in 2010. Tampa Bay comes out of the bye week focused, and the Browns lose their third one-score game at home.

