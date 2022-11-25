Daily Dawg Chow 11/25: Special Teams are bad but Nick Chubb nominated for another award

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL Picks Week 12, and media picks for Buccaneers vs. Browns (Chris Pokorny) The DBN staff predicts the Week 12 games, plus the national media make their predictions for Buccaneers vs. Browns.
- Browns, Bucs first injury report is concerning for the home team, big one for Tampa Bay (Jared Mueller) A lot of resting players but 4 not practicing for Browns
- Browns special teams one of the worst in the NFL (Jared Mueller) Film and data tell the same story of Priefer’s unit.
- 2 Round NFL Mock Draft has local star receiver falling to Browns (Jared Mueller) While defensive line may be the biggest need, might be tough to pass on this Buckeye.
More Cleveland Browns News:
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 12 matchup (USA Today) “The Buccaneers have won their last two games and showed signs of a potential turnaround this season. They outscored opponents 37-29 during the span.”
- Former Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield disowns Browns (Dawg Pound Daily) “However this season in Carolina he holds the worst QBR in the NFL with an awful rating of 17.8 by far the worst of his career.”
- Police report details Cleveland Browns field incident (Fox 8) “At one point, the person was seen getting into a silver Ford F-150 truck and allegedly driving it in circles in the grass on the field, causing damage to the field, the security manager reported.”
- Browns RB Nick Chubb nominated for sportsmanship award for 4th straight year (WHIO) “The winner will be announced at the NFL Honors ceremony and receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to the charity of their choosing.”
- Jacoby Brissett credits Tom Brady for lessons learned as a young quarterback (Akron Beacon Journal) “For Brissett, it’s likely his final start of the season. Deshaun Watson is slated to return from his 11-game suspension next week when the Browns travel to Houston, and has already been named the starter for that game.”
