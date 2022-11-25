Browns, Bucs Thanksgiving injury report: Njoku, Bell return to practice

The Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice report for Thanksgiving day showed some improvements for the home team. The visiting Buccaneers gave Tom Brady and Julio Jones rest days but no other changes to their injury report.

The big name for the Bucs is Vita Vea who remained out at practice.

For the Browns, Greg Newsome II and Hjalte Frodholt remained out which could create some significant concerns for Sunday’s matchup. That Wyatt Teller did not participate Thursday after practicing on Wednesday is something to watch.

Browns Injury Report

(Does not include those resting)

DNP

Jack Conklin - Foot/Rest

Hjalte Frodholt - Illness

Greg Newsome II - Concussion

Wyatt Teller - Calf

Limited

David Bell - Concussion

David Njoku - Ankle/Knee

Full

Jedrick Wills - Knee

Perrion Winfrey - Concussion

Ronnie Harrison - Illness

Bucs Injury Report

DNP

Vita Vea - Foot

Russell Gage - Hamstring

Limited

Leonard Fournette - Hip

Luke Goedeke - Foot

Full

Zyan McCollum - Concussion

J.J. Russell - Hamstring

As many of you are recovering from Thanksgiving activities, we will keep you up to date as Friday’s final injury report comes out and through the weekend as updates on health tend to occur.