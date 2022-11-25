 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns, Bucs Thanksgiving injury report: Njoku, Bell return to practice

Vea remains out for Tampa Bay

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice report for Thanksgiving day showed some improvements for the home team. The visiting Buccaneers gave Tom Brady and Julio Jones rest days but no other changes to their injury report.

The big name for the Bucs is Vita Vea who remained out at practice.

For the Browns, Greg Newsome II and Hjalte Frodholt remained out which could create some significant concerns for Sunday’s matchup. That Wyatt Teller did not participate Thursday after practicing on Wednesday is something to watch.

Browns Injury Report

(Does not include those resting)

DNP

  • Jack Conklin - Foot/Rest
  • Hjalte Frodholt - Illness
  • Greg Newsome II - Concussion
  • Wyatt Teller - Calf

Limited

  • David Bell - Concussion
  • David Njoku - Ankle/Knee

Full

  • Jedrick Wills - Knee
  • Perrion Winfrey - Concussion
  • Ronnie Harrison - Illness

Bucs Injury Report

DNP

  • Vita Vea - Foot
  • Russell Gage - Hamstring

Limited

  • Leonard Fournette - Hip
  • Luke Goedeke - Foot

Full

  • Zyan McCollum - Concussion
  • J.J. Russell - Hamstring

As many of you are recovering from Thanksgiving activities, we will keep you up to date as Friday’s final injury report comes out and through the weekend as updates on health tend to occur.

