Browns, Bucs Thanksgiving injury report: Njoku, Bell return to practice

The Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice report for Thanksgiving day showed some improvements for the home team. The visiting Buccaneers gave Tom Brady and Julio Jones rest days but no other changes to their injury report.
The big name for the Bucs is Vita Vea who remained out at practice.
For the Browns, Greg Newsome II and Hjalte Frodholt remained out which could create some significant concerns for Sunday’s matchup. That Wyatt Teller did not participate Thursday after practicing on Wednesday is something to watch.
Browns Injury Report
(Does not include those resting)
DNP
- Jack Conklin - Foot/Rest
- Hjalte Frodholt - Illness
- Greg Newsome II - Concussion
- Wyatt Teller - Calf
Limited
- David Bell - Concussion
- David Njoku - Ankle/Knee
Full
- Jedrick Wills - Knee
- Perrion Winfrey - Concussion
- Ronnie Harrison - Illness
Bucs Injury Report
DNP
- Vita Vea - Foot
- Russell Gage - Hamstring
Limited
- Leonard Fournette - Hip
- Luke Goedeke - Foot
Full
- Zyan McCollum - Concussion
- J.J. Russell - Hamstring
As many of you are recovering from Thanksgiving activities, we will keep you up to date as Friday’s final injury report comes out and through the weekend as updates on health tend to occur.
