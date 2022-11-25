Friday practice: One Browns starter returns, one remains out

While the final injury report is still a few hours away, the Cleveland Browns practice report provided more information about a couple of important starters. New starting center Hjalte Frodholt returned to the practice field in Berea Friday after an illness kept him out for the last two practices.

While missing practices may not be a big deal for many players, Frodholt is stepping in at center for the injured Ethan Pocic who had started in place of Nick Harris who was injured in training camp. Michael Dunn might have stepped in instead of Frodholt but he is on injured reserve with a back issue. Getting time to prepare for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense is vital for Frodholt.

While Frodholt returned, CB Greg Newsome II did not practice again on Friday. Newsome was added to the injury list late last week with a concussion. Fellow CB Denzel Ward was out for several weeks with his concussion, returning last week.

Without Newsome, it will be interesting to see who Cleveland uses for slot coverage. Newsome moved into that role this offseason following the trade of Troy Hill. Rookie Martin Emerson has played primarily outside as has Greedy Williams. That could lead to Ward sliding inside.

Against Tom Brady, every receiver is an option on any given play. Arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, Brady is great at finding the weakness in coverage.

Getting Frodholt back is important to prepare for Tampa Bay’s defense but the lack of Newsome will likely lead to him being ruled out for Sunday’s game.