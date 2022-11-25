Browns fans’ confidence steady at 14%; fans want Mike Priefer gone too

Each week during the regular season, Cleveland Browns fans vote in SB Nation Reacts to express their confidence level in the team.

Heading into Week 12, 14% of Browns fans are confident in the direction of the team, an increase of 2 percentage points from last week. Once again, we’re so low in the confidence numbers that you can’t get much lower, so a loss to the Bills didn’t move the needle. If Cleveland is able to beat Tampa Bay this Sunday, with a certain quarterback returning the following week, then I could see the meter back up around 30% this time next week.

Our opponent this week, the Buccaneers, are 5-5 and have won two games in a row, coming against the Rams and Seahawks. They had a bye last week, and their confidence meter is now at 63% for fans.

DraftKings Sportsbook doesn't believe in the Browns this week, as they have Cleveland as 3.5 point underdogs to the Buccaneers.

We also asked two other questions about the Browns heading into Week 12. The first one asked whether the Browns should fire special teams coordinator Mike Priefer at the end of the season. 86% of fans would fire him, while 14% would keep him.

In the other question, we asked fans whether they think the Browns can beat the Buccaneers at home this Sunday, re-kindling the magic from their last home game (a win over the Bengals). Only 31% of fans have faith that the Browns will win against the Buccaneers. On a national level, fans are also picking the Buccaneers to beat the Browns on Sunday.

