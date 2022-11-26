Browns, Bucs Final Injury Report: Newsome out, Fournette doubtful among 4 Bucs listed

As the Cleveland Browns look to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home this week, a twist of fate as the home squad will be the healthier of the two. Obviously having to place another center on injured reserve mitigates that statement somewhat but, practically, Cleveland’s side of the injury report is smaller than their opponents going into the weekend.

For the Browns, not having to wonder about the injury status of a number of players going into the inactive list time is helpful. It means players like TE David Njoku have pushed beyond their injury enough to know they are playing.

For the Bucs, however, a few important concerns heading into this weekend’s road game.

Browns Final Injury Report

Greg Newsome - Concussion - Out

Not much of a surprise here given that he didn’t practice all week. Tampa QB Tom Brady knows how to go after weak links so it will be interesting if he focuses on the interior where Newsome has mostly been playing.

Bucs Final Injury Report

Russell Gage - Hamstring - Out

Hamstring - Out Luke Goedeke - Foot - Out

Foot - Out Leonard Fournette - Hip - Doubtful

Hip - Doubtful Vita Vea - Foot - Questionable

The two big names are last for Tampa Bay. While Fournette is unlikely to play, Cleveland’s defense has given up plays to backups all year. Vea is the big one to watch. He returned to practice on Friday on a limited basis but would be a huge missing piece, especially with the Browns center rotation, if he can’t play.