Browns, Bucs Week 12 Updates: One ruled out, two elevated & one activated

Tomorrow’s game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be a very interesting one on the shores of Lake Erie. Tom Brady steps back into Ohio but not as a member of the New England Patriots while Jacoby Brissett gets one more shot at starting for the Browns before Deshaun Watson returns from suspension.

The quarterbacks won’t be the only story. Injuries could play a significant role in the Week 12 matchup. Greg Newsome II was already ruled out and, today, the Bucs ruled out Leonard Fournette as well. Fournette was doubtful for the game as of Friday.

The biggest (literally and figuratively) news will come tomorrow when the inactive lists are put out as Tampa Bay’s stud interior defensive lineman, Vita Vea, is questionable for the game. Vea’s a stout player against the run and a disruptor in the passing game. With Cleveland having to start Hjalte Frodholt at center, Vea’s status will be key to watch.

The Browns elevated LB Jermaine Carter Jr. for Sunday’s game. Carter has been elevated for two games with the team already this season and will reach the maximum of three this week.

Tampa Bay activated Giovani Bernard off of the injured reserve for tomorrow’s game, providing depth in place of Fournette. They also elevated Ulysees Gilbert at the linebacker position off of their practice squad.

We will keep you up to date on Vea’s status as information becomes available.