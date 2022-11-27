Bucs vs. Browns: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Cleveland Browns play at home in Week 12 today against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.

Game Information

Game Time/Date: Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET Location: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH TV Channel: FOX - Kenny Albert, (play-by-play) & Jonathan Vilma (analyst).

FOX - Kenny Albert, (play-by-play) & Jonathan Vilma (analyst). Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

Sign up for fuboTV Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines) Weather: 54 degrees (feels like 50 degrees) with a 64% chance of rain. 13 MPH winds from the South.

54 degrees (feels like 50 degrees) with a 64% chance of rain. 13 MPH winds from the South. Odds: Buccaneers by 3½, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Buccaneers by 3½, according to DraftKings Sportsbook Over/under: 42

TV Distribution Map

Fans in the RED areas will get to watch the game on FOX:

Uniform & Stadium

The Browns will be wearing their brown color rush uniforms.

Here is the Week 12 poster for the Browns vs. Buccaneers game:

Connections

Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods (2004-05,

defensive quality control coach) defensive line coach Chris

Kiffin (2006, quality control intern), and offensive coordinator

Alex Van Pelt (2010-11, quarterbacks coach) all served as

Buccaneer coaches.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles (2001-04, secondary/

nickels coach), running backs coach Todd McNair (2001-

03, running backs coach), assistant wide receivers coach

Thaddeus Lewis (2011-13, 15), assistant secondary coach Tim

Atkins (2014-15, game charter), DE Carl Nassib (2016-17), WR

Breshad Perriman (2018), and LB Genard Avery (2019) are all

former Browns.

History