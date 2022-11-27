Bucs vs. Browns: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Cleveland Browns play at home in Week 12 today against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.
Game Information
- Game Time/Date: Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH
- TV Channel: FOX - Kenny Albert, (play-by-play) & Jonathan Vilma (analyst).
- Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV
- Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
- Weather: 54 degrees (feels like 50 degrees) with a 64% chance of rain. 13 MPH winds from the South.
- Odds: Buccaneers by 3½, according to DraftKings Sportsbook
- Over/under: 42
TV Distribution Map
Fans in the RED areas will get to watch the game on FOX:
Uniform & Stadium
- The Browns will be wearing their brown color rush uniforms.
going with for #TBvsCLE pic.twitter.com/jQe6dANl7v— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 25, 2022
- Here is the Week 12 poster for the Browns vs. Buccaneers game:
☠️ pic.twitter.com/YlcwLj5Ml3— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 25, 2022
Connections
Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods (2004-05,
defensive quality control coach) defensive line coach Chris
Kiffin (2006, quality control intern), and offensive coordinator
Alex Van Pelt (2010-11, quarterbacks coach) all served as
Buccaneer coaches.
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles (2001-04, secondary/
nickels coach), running backs coach Todd McNair (2001-
03, running backs coach), assistant wide receivers coach
Thaddeus Lewis (2011-13, 15), assistant secondary coach Tim
Atkins (2014-15, game charter), DE Carl Nassib (2016-17), WR
Breshad Perriman (2018), and LB Genard Avery (2019) are all
- former Browns.
History
- The Browns have a 6-4 all-time record against the Buccaneers.
- The last time these two teams met was on October 21, 2018, when the Buccaneers defeated the Browns 26-23 in overtime in Tampa Bay. Cleveland trailed 23-9 heading into the fourth quarter, but got a touchdown run from Nick Chubb and then a 16-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield to Jarvis Landry to tie it. Tampa Bay kicked a 59-yard field goal to win it in overtime.
