Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (11/27/22)

- Browns’ Perrion Winfrey, fresh off scooter accident, vows to turn ‘one of the worst years of my life’ into the best (cleveland.com) - The moment Browns rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was declared inactive for the Bills game last week in Detroit, he tweeted “I can’t fake it this been one of the worst years of my life … I WONT stop tho.” Winfrey, who had already been ruled out of the game with a head injury, later deleted the tweet because he decided to change the narrative on his lost season and get himself turned around for the final seven games, beginning Sunday against the Bucs — or so he hopes.
- Newly-signed Greg Mancz just ‘trying to figure out some stuff’ with Browns’ linemen (Beacon Journal) - Greg Mancz’s first official day inside the Browns training facility was a non-stop whirlwind of activity. So much so that, as he was approached by someone to talk as he passed through the locker room, he apologetically said, “I’ve gotta learn the playbook. Maybe next time.”
- About Jacoby Brissett, Baker Mayfield & no change with the defense (Terry Pluto) - The Cleveland Browns are 3-7. It’s not because of Jacoby Brissett.
- Intelligence seems lacking for team that’s supposed to be ‘smart, tough and accountable’ (Browns Zone) - Forget tough and accountable, let’s focus on the premise the Browns are built to play smart football. The front office and coaching staff are led by Ivy League graduates, and since general manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski joined chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta in 2020, they’ve preached the importance of football intelligence. It’s not showing up on the field.
NFL:
- Buccaneers rule out RB Leonard Fournette vs. Browns (ESPN) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Fournette had suffered a hip pointer during the Buccaneers’ previous game two weeks ago in Munich, and the team had taken a cautious approach to his playing on Sunday.
- Ex-Panthers HC Matt Rhule agrees to become next coach at Nebraska (NFL.com) - Matt Rhule is officially headed back to college. The former Carolina Panthers head coach has agreed to become the next coach at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source. The university has since announced the hiring of Rhule.
- The winners and losers of NFL Thanksgiving Day football (The Ringer) - A stunning rookie debut in Detroit, two heartbreaking non-catches, and a beautiful backdoor cover, these are our winners and losers from the NFL’s Thanksgiving Day games.
- Roleplay off the field helps the Eagles on it (New York Times) - The Philadelphia Eagles’ veterans and newcomers have meshed into a championship contender thanks in part to their bonding over video game roleplay. “It’s kind of like our secret sauce,” one player said.
