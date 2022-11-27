Expectations for Browns against the Bucs? Twitter reactions tell the story

As the Cleveland Browns prepare to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one of the all-time greats in Tom Brady, expectations for home fans are quite low. The Browns sit at 3-7 and a victory this week may only have “moral victory” vibes if it were to happen.
The Bucs aren’t a juggernaut this season either sitting at 5-5 but the NFC South is down so Tampa is in a position to win their division and host a playoff game.
We reached out to fans on Twitter this morning to get a feel for what their expectations are going into the game. In about an hour, about 60 responses were already sent in. Some were confusing but most presented a story of a fanbase that has little hope.
We asked for simple responses with a couple of words, a picture or a GIF to describe their expectations. Here are a few of the best Twitter reactions we got this morning, we saved the optimists for last.
https://t.co/auOgRdl2Gh pic.twitter.com/IvOYoM5qZQ— Maury Litwack (@mlitwack) November 27, 2022
A blown coverage, runs on first down, Tampa gaining 150 on the ground. https://t.co/x1CdV5fWeC— The Cleveland Guy (@TH_1906) November 27, 2022
Optimistic Responses Are the Minority But Showed Up
Bengals game repeat— FantSpade (@FantSpade) November 27, 2022
What about you, what are your expectations for today’s game?
