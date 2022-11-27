Browns, Bucs Week 12 inactive lists: Vita Vea, Perrion Winfrey updates

The Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off at 1 PM today at FirstEnergy Stadium on the shores of Lake Erie. A warmer-than-normal late November game sees Tom Brady come to town and the Browns hoping to look better than they have in the last few weeks.

Cleveland ruled out Greg Newsome II earlier this week while Tampa Bay did the same for Leonard Fournette, Russell Gage and Luke Goedeke.

The biggest name on the injury list awaiting a decision in the inactive report was Vita Vea for the Bucs. The massive, athletic defensive tackle is a huge part of what Tampa does on defense and Cleveland’s injuries at the center position make him even more vital.

With the inactive lists out, Vea is active today as is the Browns Perrion Winfrey who has been struggling this season.

Browns Inactives

QB Kellen Mond

WR Michael Woods II

CB Greg Newsome II

RB Demetric Felton Jr.

DE Chase Winovich

DT Tommy Togiai

Winovich and Togiai played last week but are inactive this week while rookies Winfrey and Isaiah Thomas are active instead.

Bucs Inactive

RB Leonard Fournette

WR Russell Gage

G Luke Goedeke

TE Kyle Rudolph

QB Kyle Trask

S Nolan Turner

Vea being active is a scary thing for Cleveland.

Are you surprised the Browns went with rookies on the defensive line?