Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cleveland Browns - 1st Quarter Game Thread

Today, the Cleveland Browns play at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We will have game threads running for each quarter, so be sure to participate in the discussions.
Game: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cleveland Browns
Date/Time: Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET
Television: CBS - Kenny Albert (play-by-play) & Jonathan Vilma (analyst)
Local Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 FM WNCX
This is the official game thread for the Buccaneers vs. Browns match-up. Any comment regarding the game as it is taking place should go in this thread, and there will be subsequent threads for each quarter of action.
As always, GO BROWNS!!!
