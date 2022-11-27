CB AJ Green OUT (concussion), leaves secondary thin

The Cleveland Browns defense has struggled much of the season but started Week 12 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a couple of three-and-outs after Tom Brady’s opening drive touchdown. The Browns were without starting CB Greg Newsome II going into the game but were mostly healthy overall.

After making a couple of stops against Tampa Bay’s run game, unfortunately, that changed with CB AJ Green being walked off the field. It was later announced that Green was being evaluated for a concussion.

Without both Newsome (also dealing with a concussion) and Green, Cleveland’s secondary is limited. Rookie Martin Emerson joined Denzel Ward as the team’s starters at the position. After the Green injury, Thomas Graham Jr. stepped in as the team’s third cornerback, playing in the slot.

Greedy Williams is the only other cornerback on the active roster today.

The Bucs have safety Antoine Winfield Jr. being evaluated for a concussion as well.

Update:

Green has been ruled out for the rest of the game while Winfield has returned to start the second half.