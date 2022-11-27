Video: Jacoby Brissett gets game ball, gives speech after Browns comeback victory

The Cleveland Browns pulled off an impressive comeback victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12. A game that few gave the Browns a chance to win at home turned into an exciting win Sunday afternoon.

A lot went against Cleveland all day. Vita Vea was able to play and was a force. A.J. Green left the game with a concussion after Greg Newsome II was already out with one.

While he didn’t play a perfect game, Jacoby Brissett was one of the stars of the show in his final start with Deshaun Watson returning to the team this week. On Sunday, Brissett put his mark on the game in a few ways:

Pancaked a defender on Anthony Schwartz’s touchdown run

touchdown run Fired a ball to David Njoku who pulled it in despite a defender holding him down with one arm

who pulled it in despite a defender holding him down with one arm Hit a wide-open Amari Cooper after his receiver put a great move on the defender

More importantly, Brissett is how he has been a steady, calming influence in the locker room. After the game, HC Kevin Stefanski gave the now-starting QB a game ball, noting Brissett’s leadership. Knowing it is his last game as the starter, Brissett’s speech was all about the team:

setbacks pave the way for comebacks pic.twitter.com/AU3XjfEB2Q — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 27, 2022

Watching and hearing Brissett throughout the season, it is obvious that he will support Watson as the team transitions to him. Having such a great leader will make that transition seamless and provide Watson with the backing of the locker room.

Next week might be about Watson but Sunday was about Brissett and the team victory.