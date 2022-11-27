Browns open as 7-point favorites against the Texans in Week 13

The Cleveland Browns opened as early 7-point favorites against the Houston Texans ahead of their Week 13 match-up, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under on the game is currently 44.5.

The Browns (4-7) are coming off of a 23-17 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cleveland trailed 17-10 in the fourth quarter, but they got a one-handed touchdown catch from TE David Njoku at the end of the fourth quarter, followed by a big completion from QB Jacoby Brissett to WR Amari Cooper at the end of overtime, which set up RB Nick Chubb’s game-winning plunge from three yards out. The win salvaged a glimmer of playoff hopes for the Browns, and now QB Deshaun Watson will make his much-anticipated season debut.

The Texans (1-8-1) are coming off of a 30-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins, but it wasn’t even that close. Houston was being blown out 30-0 at the half, before the Dolphins took it easy the rest of the way. The Texans tied the Colts in Week 1, and then beat the Jaguars 13-6 in Week 5. Since their bye in Week 6, they have lost six straight games, most of them by multiple possessions. Statistically, they have the 32nd-ranked offense in the NFL, and the 30th-ranked defense. It’s not a surprise that Cleveland is a full touchdown favorite on the road.

The over/under for the game is 44.5.

What odds would you take if you were placing a bet?