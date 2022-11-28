Daily Dawg Chow 11/28: Browns Win! Redemption for Defense, Njoku, Amari, Myles, Schwartz & Jacoby

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Cleveland Browns tie the game late, finish it 23-17 against Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime (Chris Pokorny) Victory for the Browns in overtime!
- BROWNIES & FROWNIES: Browns come back and defeat Buccaneers 23-17 in overtime (Barry Shuck) Cleveland fans got to see Lord Brady in his final season
- Video: Jacoby Brissett gets game ball, gives speech after Browns comeback victory (Jared Mueller) It is obvious why the team has gotten behind Brissett this year.
- Browns open as 7-point favorites against the Texans in Week 13 (Chris Pokorny) The over/under opens at 44.5 for the game.
More Cleveland Browns News:
- Jacoby Brissett’s last start is a big win over Bucs (Fox 8) “Chubb powered through a pile of bodies at the goal line as the Browns (4-7) sent Brissett off with a win.”
- David Njoku’s unreal touchdown catch leads Browns to upset Tom Brady’s Buccaneers (Fox News) “The clutch catch led to a 23-17 overtime victory over Tom Brady and the Bucs as the Browns picked up their fourth win of the season in upset fashion.”
- Myles Garrett comes through with huge plays in clutch despite painful shoulder injury (The Chronicle) “It hurt really bad,” said Garrett, who rated the pain at nine out of 10 at the time of the hit. “I almost thought I broke something initially, but just in my head there is no tomorrow.”
- Browns’ Myles Garrett played hurt while remembering grandpa (Akron Beacon Journal) “Oooh weee! Man, we kind of knew [Garrett would come through for us]. We know that he’s a clutch guy.”
- Skunk invades Cleveland Browns stadium during game vs. Bucs (ESPN) “The skunk was spotted in Section 140 around halftime of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.”
- Browns Beat Brady In Jacoby’s Last Start Before Watson Return (YouTube) Quincy Carrier reviews the big win over the Bucs
Loading comments...