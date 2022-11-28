Browns David Njoku passionately says ‘we are not done!’

The Cleveland Browns are 4-7 after knocking off Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the team has given away a number of games this season that should/could have been victories, their playoff hopes are still out there. Flickering but still out there.

Against the Bucs, the Browns had a few stars including Jacoby Brissett (with his game ball and postgame speech), Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper and David Njoku. Njoku’s amazing one-handed catch in the back of the endzone tied the game up late in the fourth quarter.

Not only did Njoku’s catch tie the game up but it came on 4th and 10 with under a minute left in the game. After the game, Cleveland’s star tight end was still a little fired up when asked about the team’s season:

The Browns still have a long way to go to make good on Njoku’s promise.

Only three teams in the AFC have a worse record than Cleveland with the Pittsburgh Steelers having a chance to go to 4-7 on Monday Night Football. The Browns are three games back of the sixth and seventh playoff spots with just six games left to go.

The team also has problems in tiebreakers for the Wild Card spots due to head-to-head records against other contenders and a paltry 2-6 conference record.

Much of the hope comes from Deshaun Watson’s suspension coming to an end. Watson has been a top-five to ten quarterback in the NFL and has a chance to take Cleveland’s offense to the next level. With three divisional games left on the schedule and winnable games against Houston, New Orleans and Washington, a 10-7 record is still possible.

Would 10-7 be enough to get in? Is Njoku’s passion indicative of the team’s drive to finish the season strong? Do the Browns actually have playoff hopes?

Do you believe in this team the way Njoku believes in this team?