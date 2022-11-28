“Rally skunk” could join “rally possum” in Cleveland Browns lore

Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season could be a turning point for the Cleveland Browns or just another blip on the radar. A season saved with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or just another false hope like the win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Depending on which one of those is true could decide how the skunk seen in FirstEnergy Stadium’s seats will be viewed. We covered the discovery of the creature and the wonderful video that shared the skunk’s final departure from the stadium but how will it be viewed in the long run?

For many Browns fans, the skunk brought back memories of the “rally possum” that was found in the seats back in 2018. The discovery of the possum became a viral sensation on a night that was remembered for breaking the 19-game losing streak and opening the “Victory Fridges” all over Cleveland:

That possum needs to be at every Browns game from now on.

While the possum was never seen again, the legend lives on including a Twitter account with over 11,000 followers.

The possum earned its legacy as a part of the game that broke that horrible losing streak. The legend of the skunk, including someone attempting to capture the moment with its own Twitter account, will depend on how the 2022 NFL season ends for the Browns.

TE David Njoku made it clear that the playoffs are on the team’s mind despite the 4-7 record. Deshaun Watson coming back off of suspension should give the team’s offense another boost but, like it has most of the season, the season will depend on the defense and special teams.

Could the metaphor be complete with the skunk, which uses its smelly spray as a defense mechanism, and the team’s need for defense or will the stench from the defense be too much to overcome?

Not only is the fate of Cleveland’s 2022 season riding on it but so is the legacy of the “rally skunk” from Week 12. Will we remember it fondly as we have the rally possum (and midges in Cleveland Indians lore) or will it be forgotten like the multitude of cats that have run onto fields throughout history?