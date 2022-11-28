Deshaun Watson added to roster, Josh Dobbs waived; 3 other roster moves

The Cleveland Browns continue their never-ending roster adjustments the day after their Week 12 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As expected, the NFL has reinstated QB Deshaun Watson with the Browns adding him to the 53-man roster. In response, GM Andrew Berry waived QB Josh Dobbs to make room. Dobbs or Kellen Mond were the two options to open up the roster spot with Berry deciding Mond was more important to keep.

Dobbs would be eligible to return to the team’s practice squad if he isn’t claimed by another team.

Cleveland also made three moves on their practice squad. Recently signed OT Will Holden was placed on the team’s practice squad/injured list and WR Chester Rogers was released. Rogers was elevated for the maximum three games for the Browns this season and would have had to be signed to the 53-man roster to play again.

Berry added OT Myron Cunningham to the practice squad in response to Holden’s placement on the injured list. Cunningham is an Ohio native who played his last two college seasons at Arkansas and was the team’s captain in 2021. Undrafted, Cunningham has not played a game in the NFL.

The Browns didn’t have to waive Rogers to add Cunningham after Holden was placed on the injured list. That move seems to indicate a belief that Dobbs will return to the team on the practice squad tomorrow after passing through waivers.