Monday Night Football, Week 12: Steelers vs. Colts odds, prediction

Monday Night Football closes out Week 12 on ESPN with the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the Indianapolis Colts. The Steelers have been better since the return of T.J. Watt, naturally, because he gives you the sense that it doesn’t matter what the offense is like — they can still contend in a game. That, in turn, leads to better field position and even better execution on offense. The Colts, meanwhile, have shown under Jeff Saturday that maybe a head coach at this point in the season doesn’t make the world of a difference as far as winning goes. This is an interesting match-up, but I like the Steelers’ defense to stifle the Colts’ offense enough for the win. Steelers 20, Colts 17

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Colts are 2.5-point favorites against the Steelers.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below, courtesy of our friends at Tallysight. You can use this as your open thread for the game.