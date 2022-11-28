Deshaun Watson banner now adorns the stadium

As covered here at DBN, the Browns have reinstated QB Deshaun Watson into the fold. Backup QB Josh Dobbs was released to make room for Watson. This regulates Jacoby Brissett to QB2 and Kellen Mond as QB3.

Banners of current star players have been a mainstay at most NFL stadiums either on the exterior or along the numerous walkways under the seating areas where the concessions and restrooms are available.

Not to waste any time getting the word out, the Browns installed a Deshaun Watson banner on the exterior of FirstEnergy Stadium on the same day he was reinstated.

they are quick w/ it i guess. i don’t think this was there yesterday. pic.twitter.com/xtWaznjYPE — gabb goudy (@gabbgoudy) November 28, 2022

The banner rests alongside Cleveland’s best player Myles Garrett. It just sense to get going the idea that Watson is the face of the franchise who plays the most significant role.

Will this publicity have some backlash? Most certainly. Cleveland’s PR department must have a game plan and eventually, the negative press and taunting by opposing fans will begin to taper off.

Even among Browns’ fans, there will always be folks who embrace the talent while others will simply take the stance that Watson will never be their quarterback.

The banner actually has been on the stadium since his suspension. The other side is printed orange with three brown stripes and two center white stripes. Against the Buccaneers, this backside design was showing. On Monday, it was flipped.

This was from the Jets game. Not sure about yesterday pic.twitter.com/thaK4E0rWd — Nicholas Shade (@NickjShady) November 28, 2022

Winning is the recipe for any type of forgiveness and the hope is that Watson can take this talented offense and make it into what everyone knows it is capable of becoming.

Most Browns fans will support their team despite the negativity. Rosters do indeed change on a continual basis.